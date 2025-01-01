문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートSymbol 

Symbol

차트 기호 이름 가져오기.

string  Symbol() const

값 반환

차트의 기호 이름, 클래스 인스턴스에 할당됨. 차트가 할당되지 않은 경우 ""를 반환.