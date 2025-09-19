Devises / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation
517.93 USD 9.48 (1.86%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MSFT a changé de 1.86% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 510.32 et à un maximum de 519.30.
Suivez la dynamique Microsoft Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Applications de Trading pour MSFT
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
==== Live Results ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode: here >> (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets: Download >> > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.2 Backtests : Download >> Stock Trader Hedge is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems, Stock Trader Hedge opens only LONG positions by the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
HyperLook is a completely automated trading advisor that works primarily on a 30 minute timeframe. The Expert Advisor has a special scalping algorithm based on the synthesis of fast and slow stochastic oscillators, wave chart structuring using MACD and a special neurosystem macro that allows the Expert Advisor to learn precedently. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several po
Range quotidien
510.32 519.30
Range Annuel
344.79 555.45
- Clôture Précédente
- 508.45
- Ouverture
- 510.61
- Bid
- 517.93
- Ask
- 518.23
- Plus Bas
- 510.32
- Plus Haut
- 519.30
- Volume
- 48.319 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.86%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.59%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 38.24%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.88%
20 septembre, samedi