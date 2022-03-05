Devises / XAUGBP
XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound
2734.59 GBP 46.01 (1.71%)
Secteur: Produits de base Devise de profit: Pound Sterling
Le cours de XAUGBP a changé de 1.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 2682.89 GBP et à un maximum de 2735.67 GBP.
Suivez la dynamique de Or vs. Livre Britannique. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Or a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
2682.89 2735.67
Range Annuel
1968.08 2735.67
Clôture Précédente
2688.58
- 2688.58
- Ouverture
- 2688.60
- Bid
- 2734.59
- Ask
- 2734.89
- Plus Bas
- 2682.89
- Plus Haut
- 2735.67
- Volume
- 179.707 K
Changement quotidien
1.71%
- 1.71%
Changement Mensuel
7.20%
- 7.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.05%
- 13.05%
Changement Annuel
38.95%
- 38.95%
20 septembre, samedi