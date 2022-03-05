CotationsSections
XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound

2734.59 GBP 46.01 (1.71%)
Secteur: Produits de base Devise de profit: Pound Sterling

Le cours de XAUGBP a changé de 1.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 2682.89 GBP et à un maximum de 2735.67 GBP.

Suivez la dynamique de Or vs. Livre Britannique. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Or a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
2682.89 2735.67
Range Annuel
1968.08 2735.67
Clôture Précédente
2688.58
Ouverture
2688.60
Bid
2734.59
Ask
2734.89
Plus Bas
2682.89
Plus Haut
2735.67
Volume
179.707 K
Changement quotidien
1.71%
Changement Mensuel
7.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.05%
Changement Annuel
38.95%
