ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD

0.89076 USD 0.03713 (4.00%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le cours de ADAUSD a changé de -4.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 0.89044 USD et à un maximum de 0.93735 USD.

Suivez la dynamique de Cardano vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Cardano a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
0.89044 0.93735
Range Annuel
0.30694 1.32385
Clôture Précédente
0.92789
Ouverture
0.93065
Bid
0.89076
Ask
0.89106
Plus Bas
0.89044
Plus Haut
0.93735
Volume
5.548 K
Changement quotidien
-4.00%
Changement Mensuel
7.81%
Changement à 6 Mois
36.24%
Changement Annuel
134.94%
20 septembre, samedi