Devises / ADAUSD
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD
0.89076 USD 0.03713 (4.00%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de ADAUSD a changé de -4.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 0.89044 USD et à un maximum de 0.93735 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Cardano vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Cardano a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADAUSD Nouvelles
ADAUSD on the Community Forum
Range quotidien
0.89044 0.93735
Range Annuel
0.30694 1.32385
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.92789
- Ouverture
- 0.93065
- Bid
- 0.89076
- Ask
- 0.89106
- Plus Bas
- 0.89044
- Plus Haut
- 0.93735
- Volume
- 5.548 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 36.24%
- Changement Annuel
- 134.94%
20 septembre, samedi