Devises / ETHUSD
ETHUSD: Ethereum vs US Dollar
4452.05 USD 144.48 (3.14%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Ethereum Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de ETHUSD a changé de -3.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 4436.29 USD et à un maximum de 4620.71 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Ethereum vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Ethereum a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
ETH Bot – Robot de Trading ETHUSD pour Graphique H1 ETH Bot est un robot de trading intelligent et adaptatif conçu spécifiquement pour Ethereum (ETHUSD) sur la période H1. Construit entièrement sur des principes d'analyse technique sophistiquée, ETH Bot priorise l'exécution précise à travers des méthodologies centrées sur le volume — un élément essentiel pour naviguer dans l'environnement de trading dynamique d'Ethereum. La fondation du cadre algorithmique d'ETH Bot se concentre sur l'analyse d
Conseiller Elliott Wave EA Description Elliott Wave EA est une solution de trading professionnelle basée sur les motifs d'ondes M & W décrits par A. Merrill. Cet Expert Advisor puissant identifie et négocie les formations d'ondes avec une haute précision, offrant aux traders une solution automatisée fiable pour utiliser la théorie des ondes d'Elliott. Caractéristiques clés Reconnaissance intelligente des motifs - L'algorithme avancé identifie les motifs d'ondes M & W avec une précision exceptio
Hi traders, I am An expert advisor called "Trend Tracker EA" born specifically for low-cap traders to examine market trends along a lower timeframe with higher timeframe confirmation . In order to assess trend conditions and control trade entry and exits, it uses moving average crossover techniques in combination with customizable filters. The EA has trade management features such as limiting profits and losses, maintaining proper risk reward , trailing stop loss and so on.. Promotional 100% of
Multi-Asset 2.01 Trading Bot – Forex, Gold & Crypto Strategy Multi-Asset Profitable EA v2.01 is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 . It works across Forex , Commodities (XAUUSD) , and Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , using a trend-following strategy with built-in risk management and advanced indicator confluence. Key Features Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and all other Forex or crypto pairs. Indicator Confluence Strategy: U
Arbi V 0.1 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders looking to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Developed by Samir Ranguni, this EA automates a dual-pair trading strategy, simultaneously opening a then waits for a specified market drop before initiating new trades. Ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to crypto trading, Arbi V 0.1 combines precision, flexibility, and a clear trading logic. Input Parameters Symbol1 (default: "BTCUS
This expert advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated Bias(ICT) detection strategy, ensuring that your trades align with the prevailing market direction. Whether you're looking to capture trend continuation or anticipate market reversals, this bot provides the tools you need to trade with confidence. Transparent Testing: We have performed fully transparent testing on symbols such as US30, ETHUSD, and XAUUSD(GOLD) in the strategy tester. These results give you a clear view of our bot's performance
20 septembre, samedi