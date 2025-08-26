Devises / US500M
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
US500M: S&P 500mini
6664.9 USD 18.8 (0.28%)
Secteur: Indice Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de US500M a changé de 0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6627.6 et à un maximum de 6676.2.
Suivez la dynamique S&P 500mini. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
US500M Nouvelles
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- What the market got wrong in reacting to Powell’s press conference, according to Goldman economist
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- What investors should expect from stocks after the Fed’s September meeting
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Two Fed nowcasts are producing two entirely different views of economy
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Trump says he has fired Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
Range quotidien
6627.6 6676.2
Range Annuel
4799.1 6676.2
- Clôture Précédente
- 6646.1
- Ouverture
- 6645.9
- Bid
- 6664.9
- Ask
- 6667.9
- Plus Bas
- 6627.6
- Plus Haut
- 6676.2
- Volume
- 55.910 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 18.99%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.75%
20 septembre, samedi