US500M: S&P 500mini

6664.9 USD 18.8 (0.28%)
Secteur: Indice Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de US500M a changé de 0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6627.6 et à un maximum de 6676.2.

Suivez la dynamique S&P 500mini. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
6627.6 6676.2
Range Annuel
4799.1 6676.2
Clôture Précédente
6646.1
Ouverture
6645.9
Bid
6664.9
Ask
6667.9
Plus Bas
6627.6
Plus Haut
6676.2
Volume
55.910 K
Changement quotidien
0.28%
Changement Mensuel
3.00%
Changement à 6 Mois
18.99%
Changement Annuel
15.75%
20 septembre, samedi