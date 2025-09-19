Devises / AMZN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AMZN: Amazon.com Inc
231.48 USD 0.25 (0.11%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMZN a changé de 0.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 230.54 et à un maximum de 234.16.
Suivez la dynamique Amazon.com Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMZN Nouvelles
- Can surging data center capex keep AI server growth marching ahead?
- Metaverse Survey: Nearly Half Of Consumers Interested In Buying Smart Glasses
- Amazon Adds New Partner In Grocery Push. Instacart Stock Falls.
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Banks Want to Stop Trump’s Dollar “Upgrade” – But Here’s How You Can Profit
- L’action Flex Ltd atteint un niveau record à 58,62€
- Elon Musk’s xAI Valued at $200 Billion in New Funding Round - TipRanks.com
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- Why Big-Tech’s Bubble Has More Room to Run, According to BofA - TipRanks.com
- Broadcom and Oracle Just Catapulted the "Ten Titans" to 39% of the S&P 500. Here's What It Means for Your Investment Portfolio
- ELD Asset Management: Oracle’s AI Surge Boosts Stock
- Price Hikes Lift Netflix in UCAN: Growth Opportunity or Pitfall?
- Microsoft's Datacenter Boom: The Next Big Growth Driver for the Stock?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Investors Heavily Search Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Here is What You Need to Know
- FedEx stock price target maintained at $275 by Truist Securities
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Apple
- 3 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- UPS dégradé par BMO alors que la reprise B2B reste insaisissable
- Top Wide-Moat Stocks Worth a Look for Sustainable Growth
- 2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- The Rise of Amazon Ads: Who the Winners and Losers Are
Applications de Trading pour AMZN
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Range quotidien
230.54 234.16
Range Annuel
161.38 242.52
- Clôture Précédente
- 231.23
- Ouverture
- 232.38
- Bid
- 231.48
- Ask
- 231.78
- Plus Bas
- 230.54
- Plus Haut
- 234.16
- Volume
- 87.961 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.11%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 23.22%
- Changement Annuel
- 25.19%
20 septembre, samedi