COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation
951.16 USD 1.20 (0.13%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de COST a changé de -0.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 943.79 et à un maximum de 957.44.
Suivez la dynamique Costco Wholesale Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
COST Nouvelles
Range quotidien
943.79 957.44
Range Annuel
867.16 1078.24
- Clôture Précédente
- 952.36
- Ouverture
- 955.00
- Bid
- 951.16
- Ask
- 951.46
- Plus Bas
- 943.79
- Plus Haut
- 957.44
- Volume
- 3.654 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.13%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.87%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.45%
20 septembre, samedi