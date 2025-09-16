Devises / DOGUSD
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD
0.26509 USD 0.01471 (5.26%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de DOGUSD a changé de -5.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 0.26288 USD et à un maximum de 0.28468 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Dogecoin vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dogecoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
DOGUSD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
0.26288 0.28468
Range Annuel
0.10014 0.48351
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.27980
- Ouverture
- 0.27980
- Bid
- 0.26509
- Ask
- 0.26539
- Plus Bas
- 0.26288
- Plus Haut
- 0.28468
- Volume
- 120.633 K
- Changement quotidien
- -5.26%
- Changement Mensuel
- 22.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 61.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 124.86%
20 septembre, samedi