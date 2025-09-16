CotationsSections
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD

0.26509 USD 0.01471 (5.26%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le cours de DOGUSD a changé de -5.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 0.26288 USD et à un maximum de 0.28468 USD.

Suivez la dynamique de Dogecoin vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dogecoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
0.26288 0.28468
Range Annuel
0.10014 0.48351
Clôture Précédente
0.27980
Ouverture
0.27980
Bid
0.26509
Ask
0.26539
Plus Bas
0.26288
Plus Haut
0.28468
Volume
120.633 K
Changement quotidien
-5.26%
Changement Mensuel
22.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
61.11%
Changement Annuel
124.86%
20 septembre, samedi