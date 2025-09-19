Devises / AAPL
AAPL: Apple Inc
245.50 USD 7.62 (3.20%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AAPL a changé de 3.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 240.21 et à un maximum de 246.30.
Suivez la dynamique Apple Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
AAPL Nouvelles
Applications de Trading pour AAPL
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
Too good to be true but true
German Mazzaferro
This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made. Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch. ***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker. ***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC With default settings you can
Range quotidien
240.21 246.30
Range Annuel
169.21 260.08
- Clôture Précédente
- 237.88
- Ouverture
- 241.18
- Bid
- 245.50
- Ask
- 245.80
- Plus Bas
- 240.21
- Plus Haut
- 246.30
- Volume
- 205.296 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.88%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.66%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.96%
20 septembre, samedi