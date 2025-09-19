Devises / BTCEUR
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro
98125.609 EUR 1460.704 (1.47%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Bitcoin Devise de profit: Euro
Le cours de BTCEUR a changé de -1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 97898.828 EUR et à un maximum de 99617.539 EUR.
Suivez la dynamique de Bitcoin vs. Euro. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Bitcoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BTCEUR Nouvelles
BTCEUR on the Community Forum
Range quotidien
97898.828 99617.539
Range Annuel
53920.906 106551.063
- Clôture Précédente
- 99586.313
- Ouverture
- 99588.867
- Bid
- 98125.609
- Ask
- 98125.639
- Plus Bas
- 97898.828
- Plus Haut
- 99617.539
- Volume
- 123.259 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 28.91%
- Changement Annuel
- 71.40%
20 septembre, samedi