PG: Procter & Gamble Company (The)
156.05 USD 1.23 (0.78%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PG a changé de -0.78% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 155.97 et à un maximum de 157.62.
Suivez la dynamique Procter & Gamble Company (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
155.97 157.62
Range Annuel
149.91 180.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 157.28
- Ouverture
- 157.62
- Bid
- 156.05
- Ask
- 156.35
- Plus Bas
- 155.97
- Plus Haut
- 157.62
- Volume
- 11.134 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.78%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.51%
- Changement Annuel
- -9.92%
20 septembre, samedi