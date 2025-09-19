Le cours de BTCJPY a changé de -0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 16894084 JPY et à un maximum de 17448718 JPY.

Suivez la dynamique de Bitcoin vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Bitcoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.