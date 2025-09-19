CotationsSections
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Bitcoin Devise de profit: Yen

Le cours de BTCJPY a changé de -0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 16894084 JPY et à un maximum de 17448718 JPY.

Suivez la dynamique de Bitcoin vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Bitcoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
16894084 17448718
Range Annuel
7480150 18150200
Clôture Précédente
17440864
Ouverture
17440922
Bid
17271854
Ask
17271884
Plus Bas
16894084
Plus Haut
17448718
Volume
106.084 K
Changement quotidien
-0.97%
Changement Mensuel
1.74%
Changement à 6 Mois
21.90%
Changement Annuel
102.48%
