Devises / EURJPY
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen
173.685 JPY 0.713 (0.41%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Euro Devise de profit: Yen
Le taux de change de EURJPY a changé de -0.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 173.469 JPY et à un maximum de 174.496 JPY pour 1 EUR.
Suivez la dynamique Euro vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Euro a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds to near 174.00 despite weaker German PPI data
- EUR/JPY breaks below 174.00 after BoJ’s policy decision
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Marks fresh 14-month highs near 174.50
- EUR/JPY treads water above 173.50 following Japan’s Machinery Orders data
- EUR/JPY rallies for second day as bullish setup targets 178.00
- EUR/JPY pulls back toward 173.00 ahead of German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 173.00 support near nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY breaks below 173.00 as Fitch Ratings downgrades France’s credit rating
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 ahead of German HICP data
- EUR/JPY steadies at 172.65 as ECB hawkish tone counters BoJ hike bets
- EUR/JPY posts modest gains near 172.50 ahead of ECB rate decision
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 172.50 after breaking below nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY hovers around 172.50 as US-Japan tariff deal improves market sentiment
- EUR/JPY corrects to near 173.20, while both currencies face political crisis
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 173.00 after pulling back from 14-month lows
- EUR/JPY gathers strength above 173.50 on heightened political uncertainty in Japan
- EUR/JPY steadies near 173.00 as traders eye Eurozone GDP update
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Key resistance level emerges near 173.00
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 173.00 due to prevailing bullish bias
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 due to widening yield differentials, HCOB PMI eyed
- EUR/JPY hits three-week high near 172.80 as traders await Eurozone CPI
- EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation
- EUR/JPY holds negative ground below 171.50 after German Retail Sales data
Range quotidien
173.469 174.496
Range Annuel
154.788 174.496
- Clôture Précédente
- 174.39 8
- Ouverture
- 174.18 8
- Bid
- 173.68 5
- Ask
- 173.71 5
- Plus Bas
- 173.46 9
- Plus Haut
- 174.49 6
- Volume
- 87.912 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.41%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.19%
- Changement Annuel
- 8.65%
20 septembre, samedi