Le taux de change de SOLUSD a changé de -4.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 235.1500 et à un maximum de 248.6100.

Suivez la dynamique Solana Token vs US Dollar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.