Devises / SOLUSD
SOLUSD: Solana Token vs US Dollar
236.6100 USD 10.9400 (4.42%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Solana Token Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SOLUSD a changé de -4.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 235.1500 et à un maximum de 248.6100.
Suivez la dynamique Solana Token vs US Dollar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SOLUSD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
235.1500 248.6100
Range Annuel
94.6730 293.4372
- Clôture Précédente
- 247.5500
- Ouverture
- 247.5500
- Bid
- 236.6100
- Ask
- 236.6130
- Plus Bas
- 235.1500
- Plus Haut
- 248.6100
- Volume
- 91.691 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.42%
- Changement Mensuel
- 15.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 89.82%
- Changement Annuel
- 51.51%
20 septembre, samedi