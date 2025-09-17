CotationsSections
SOLUSD: Solana Token vs US Dollar

236.6100 USD 10.9400 (4.42%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Solana Token Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SOLUSD a changé de -4.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 235.1500 et à un maximum de 248.6100.

Suivez la dynamique Solana Token vs US Dollar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
235.1500 248.6100
Range Annuel
94.6730 293.4372
Clôture Précédente
247.5500
Ouverture
247.5500
Bid
236.6100
Ask
236.6130
Plus Bas
235.1500
Plus Haut
248.6100
Volume
91.691 K
Changement quotidien
-4.42%
Changement Mensuel
15.85%
Changement à 6 Mois
89.82%
Changement Annuel
51.51%
