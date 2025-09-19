Devises / NVDA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation
176.60 USD 0.36 (0.20%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NVDA a changé de 0.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 175.18 et à un maximum de 178.08.
Suivez la dynamique NVIDIA Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVDA Nouvelles
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Get Ready For Buy Points And Econ Data
- Dow Jones Futures: Apple Breaks Out, Nvidia At Key Level; Take Profits In Micron, IonQ, Oklo?
- Why One Top Analyst Isn’t Worried About AMD Stock After the Nvidia & Intel Partnership - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia Stock Forms A New Base. Is There Still Gas In Its Tank?
- Stock Market Rallies To New Highs On Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia News; Tesla Jumps: Weekly Review
- Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Become the First $6 Trillion Company, According to a Wall Street Analyst
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- Tesla Loses To Meta AI Executive Integral To '80%' Of Company's Future Value
- Intel: The Market Is Wrong For Now On Nvidia Investment (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Why Intel Stock Slumped on Friday
- Nvidia (NVDA) to Gain from ‘Incremental Revenue Opportunities’ in Intel Deal, Says William Blair - TipRanks.com
- I'm Raising Cash: 5 Warning Signs Of A Market Bubble Are Here (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Is NVIDIA's $5B Stake a Signal to Buy, Hold, or Sell Intel Stock?
- “Solves Four of Intel’s Five Big Problems”: Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Slides Despite Clear Way Forward - TipRanks.com
- AMD: Priced Like Fundamentals Are Flawless (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Elon Musk’s xAI raises $10 billion, valuation soars to $200 billion
- Could Intel Be the Comeback Story of the Decade After Nvidia's Multibillion-Dollar Endorsement?
- AMD's AI Ascent: Why Market Share Gains And A Strategic AI Focus Point To Long-Term Growth
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- OpenAI Plans to Spend $100 Billion on Backup Servers over the next Five Years - TipRanks.com
- Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia (NVDA)? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time
- Wall Street Roundup: We Need To Talk About Intel (undefined:INTC)
- AMD Stock: Why I'm Buying Before Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)
NVDA on the Community Forum
Applications de Trading pour NVDA
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Opening Gap Trader
Simon Reger
4 (1)
L’Opening Gap EA est particulièrement adapté pour négocier les écarts à l’ouverture des cours boursiers. Étant donné que les actions augmentent généralement plus qu’elles ne baissent, seules les positions d’achat sont ouvertes. La transaction est effectuée peu avant la fin des heures de négociation et clôturée le lendemain immédiatement après l'ouverture. L'écart créé ici est alors considéré comme un profit. De bons bénéfices ont été générés lors du backtest avec NVDA. Cette EA est un bon ajout
FREE
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
RTR Momentum Trend All Symbols Unlimited
Retail Trading Realities LTD
[Signal] [Signal High Risk Flip Challenge] [définir les fichiers] [$Million dollar backtest] [Réglage normal] [Réglage DD 10%] [Réglage DD 20%] [Réglage DD 30%] [ portefeuille crypto] [Paramètres de symboles individuels] [Entrées EA expliquées] Cet EA est exclusif et ne se vend qu’au MQL5.com 249 $ pour les 10 premiers acheteurs, puis le prix augmentera, c’est pour faire monter ce produit dans le classement MQL5. Achetez-le et obtenez 2 autres EA gratuits (les EA gratuits sero
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Range quotidien
175.18 178.08
Range Annuel
86.62 184.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 176.24
- Ouverture
- 176.10
- Bid
- 176.60
- Ask
- 176.90
- Plus Bas
- 175.18
- Plus Haut
- 178.08
- Volume
- 280.787 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 62.73%
- Changement Annuel
- 45.03%
20 septembre, samedi