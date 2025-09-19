Devises / TSLA
TSLA: Tesla Inc
426.07 USD 9.22 (2.21%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TSLA a changé de 2.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 421.72 et à un maximum de 429.47.
Suivez la dynamique Tesla Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Applications de Trading pour TSLA
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Tesla Quantum AI
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Advanced Robustness Testing: Evaluating Adaptability and Potential Performance My Expert Advisor (EA) was tested and passed various stress-testing techniques to explore how it might respond to different market conditions and parameter changes. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) are used to analyze performance on unseen data and varying environments, potentially identifying if the EA can be successfully re-optimized and when, this EA is re-optimized on the specified da
FREE
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Range quotidien
421.72 429.47
Range Annuel
212.11 488.54
- Clôture Précédente
- 416.85
- Ouverture
- 421.97
- Bid
- 426.07
- Ask
- 426.37
- Plus Bas
- 421.72
- Plus Haut
- 429.47
- Volume
- 192.748 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- 29.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 61.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 62.21%
