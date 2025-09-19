Devises / XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar
2.9837 USD 0.1118 (3.61%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Ripple Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de XRPUSD a changé de -3.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 2.9823 USD et à un maximum de 3.0975 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Ripple vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Ripple a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
XRPUSD Nouvelles
XRPUSD on the Community Forum
Range quotidien
2.9823 3.0975
Range Annuel
0.4789 3.6612
- Clôture Précédente
- 3.0955
- Ouverture
- 3.0955
- Bid
- 2.9837
- Ask
- 2.9867
- Plus Bas
- 2.9823
- Plus Haut
- 3.0975
- Volume
- 77.738 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.40%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 43.35%
- Changement Annuel
- 380.39%
20 septembre, samedi