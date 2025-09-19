CotationsSections
Devises / XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

2.9837 USD 0.1118 (3.61%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Ripple Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le cours de XRPUSD a changé de -3.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 2.9823 USD et à un maximum de 3.0975 USD.

Suivez la dynamique de Ripple vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Ripple a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
2.9823 3.0975
Range Annuel
0.4789 3.6612
Clôture Précédente
3.0955
Ouverture
3.0955
Bid
2.9837
Ask
2.9867
Plus Bas
2.9823
Plus Haut
3.0975
Volume
77.738 K
Changement quotidien
-3.61%
Changement Mensuel
6.40%
Changement à 6 Mois
43.35%
Changement Annuel
380.39%
20 septembre, samedi