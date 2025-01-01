ДокументацияРазделы
TradeFillFlags

Получает флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера.

int  TradeFillFlags() const

Возвращаемое значение

Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.