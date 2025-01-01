DocumentaciónSecciones
TradeFillFlags

Obtiene las banderas de los modos de relleno de orden permitidos.

int  TradeFillFlags() const

Valor devuelto

Banderas de los modos de relleno de orden permitidos.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.