TradeFillFlags

Ottiene le flag di modalità di riempimento consentite.

int  TradeFillFlags() const

Valore di ritorno

Flags di modalità di riempimento consentite.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.