TradeFillFlags

İzin verilen emir karşılama modlarının (emir türleri) bayraklarını alır.

int  TradeFillFlags() const

Dönüş değeri

İzin verilen emir karşılama modlarının bayrakları.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.