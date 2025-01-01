DokumentationKategorien
TradeFillFlags

Erhält die Flags von erlaubten Modi der Order-Füllung.

int  TradeFillFlags() const

Rückgabewert

Die Flags von erlaubten Modi der Order-Füllung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.