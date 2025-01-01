ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoTickValueProfit 

TickValueProfit

Получает рассчитанную стоимость тика для прибыльной позиции.

double  TickValueProfit() const

Возвращаемое значение

Рассчитанная стоимость тика для прибыльной позиции.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.