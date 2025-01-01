문서화섹션
TickValueProfit

수익성이 높은 포지션에 대해 계산된 틱 가격 가져오기.

double  TickValueProfit() const

값 반환

수익성이 높은 포지션에 대해 계산된 틱 가격.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.