TickValueProfit

Erhält den berechneten Wert von Tick für eine profitable Position.

double  TickValueProfit() const

Rückgabewert

Der berechnete Wert von Tick für eine profitable Position.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.