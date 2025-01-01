ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTickValueProfit 

TickValueProfit

収益性の高いポジションのために計算されたティックの価格を取得します。

double  TickValueProfit() const

戻り値

収益性の高いポジションのために計算されたティックの価格

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。