TickValueProfit

Ottiene il prezzo tick calcolato per una posizione profittevole.

double  TickValueProfit() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo tick calcolato per una posizione profittevole.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.