MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTicksBookDepth 

TicksBookDepth

ティック保存の数を取得します。

int  TicksBookDepth() const

戻り値

ティック保存の数

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。