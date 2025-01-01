DocumentaciónSecciones
TicksBookDepth

Obtiene la profundidad de los ticks.

int  TicksBookDepth() const

Valor devuelto

Profundidad de los ticks.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.