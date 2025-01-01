DocumentazioneSezioni
TicksBookDepth

Ottiene la profondità di salvataggio dei ticks.

int  TicksBookDepth() const

Valore di ritorno

Profondità di salvataggio dei ticks.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.