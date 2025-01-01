DocumentaçãoSeções
TicksBookDepth

Obtém a profundidade dos ticks salvos (Livro de Ofertas).

int  TicksBookDepth() const

Valor de retorno

Profundidade dos ticks salvos.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.