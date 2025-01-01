DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Tiefe der Tick-Historie.

int  TicksBookDepth() const

Rückgabewert

Die Tiefe der Tick-Historie.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.