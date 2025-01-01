DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoSessionSellOrders 

SessionSellOrders

Obtém o número de ordens de Venda no momento.

long  SessionSellOrders() const

Valor de retorno

Número de ordens de Venda no momento.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.