MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSessionSellOrders 

SessionSellOrders

現時点での売り注文の数を取得します。

long  SessionSellOrders() const

戻り値

現時点での売り注文の数

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。