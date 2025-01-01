DocumentazioneSezioni
SessionSellOrders

Ottiene poi il numero di ordini Sell in questo momento.

long  SessionSellOrders() const

Valore di ritorno

Numero di ordini Sell in questo momento.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.