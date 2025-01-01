DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el número actual de órdenes de venta.

long  SessionSellOrders() const

Valor devuelto

Número actual de órdenes de venta.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.