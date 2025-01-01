DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el precio de liquidación de la sesión actual.

double  SessionPriceSettlement() const

Valor devuelto

Precio de liquidación de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.