Документация
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfo 

SessionPriceSettlement

Получает значение цены поставки на текущую сессию.

double  SessionPriceSettlement() const

Возвращаемое значение

Значение цены поставки на текущую сессию.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.