SessionPriceSettlement

Mevcut seansın uzlaşma fiyatını alır.

double  SessionPriceSettlement() const

Dönüş değeri

Mevcut seansın uzlaşma fiyatı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.