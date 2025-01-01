DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 Riferimento/Libreria Standard/Classi di Trade/CSymbolInfo/SessionPriceSettlement 

SessionPriceSettlement

Ottiene il prezzo di liquidazione della sessione corrente.

double  SessionPriceSettlement() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo di liquidazione(settlement) della sessione corrente.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.