Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoSessionPriceSettlement 

SessionPriceSettlement

Erhält den Abrechnungspreis für die aktuelle Sitzung.

double  SessionPriceSettlement() const

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des Abrechnungspreises für die aktuelle Sitzung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.