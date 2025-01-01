DocumentaciónSecciones
SessionPriceLimitMin

Obtiene el precio mínimo de la sesión actual.

double  SessionPriceLimitMin() const

Valor devuelto

Precio mínimo de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.