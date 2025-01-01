DokumentationKategorien
SessionPriceLimitMin

Erhält den minimal zulässigen Preiswert für die aktuelle Sitzung.

double  SessionPriceLimitMin() const

Rückgabewert

Der minimal zulässige Preiswert während der Sitzung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.