Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoSessionPriceLimitMin 

SessionPriceLimitMin

Obtém o preço mínimo da sessão atual.

double  SessionPriceLimitMin() const

Valor de retorno

Preço mínimo da sessão atual.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.