ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSessionPriceLimitMin 

SessionPriceLimitMin

現在のセッションの最小値を取得します。

double  SessionPriceLimitMin() const

戻り値

現在のセッションの最小値

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。