SessionPriceLimitMin

Ottiene il prezzo minimo della sessione corrente.

double  SessionPriceLimitMin() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo minimo della sessione corrente.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.