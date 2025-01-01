DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il prezzo massimo della sessione corrente.

double  SessionPriceLimitMax() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo massimo della sessione corrente.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.