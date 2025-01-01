DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den maximal zulässigen Preiswert während der Sitzung.

double  SessionPriceLimitMax() const

Rückgabewert

Der maximal zulässige Preiswert während der Sitzung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.