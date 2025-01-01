DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoSessionPriceLimitMax 

SessionPriceLimitMax

Obtiene el precio máximo de la sesión actual.

double  SessionPriceLimitMax() const

Valor devuelto

Precio máximo de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.